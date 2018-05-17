Editorial: Invest in Dakota County Tech and beyond

As visitors to any Minnesota State campus can plainly see, however, many of the aging buildings that are critical to teaching students and training employees are falling into a sad state of disrepair — a litany of deferred maintenance projects that Minnesota officials have allowed over the years to balloon to $950 million. To address some of the most critical needs, Minnesota State administrators are asking for asking for a modest $10 million for campus support and $21 million for an information technology system to replace an aging network that is based on an obsolete computer language and falls woefully short of what today's students need and deserve. Of the $10 million sought for campus support in 2017, DCTC and sister campus Inver Hills Community College would get $396,000.

Minnesota State trustees recommend $130 million for asset preservation and $94.5 million for bonding projects. This is money that will keep students safe, warm and dry and to improve energy efficiency or provide adequate ventilation, for example. These are basic needs, not frills.

To his credit, Gov. Mark Dayton has recognized the needs of Minnesota State, which serves 375,000 students. His budget request matches the system's $10 million for campus projects and recommends $8.5 million for a new information technology system. But the fate of Minnesota State's budget request — meager in comparison to the magnitude of the acknowledged need — remains disappointingly cloudy in the final days of the Legislature's session.

Let's not forget how vital Minnesota State is to the state's future. It's the largest higher education provider, serving 65 percent of all Minnesota undergraduates through its 30 colleges and seven universities, turning out graduates who are in demand from employers throughout the state. In today's economy, retraining through continuing education is a constant need, a crucial role provided by Minnesota State.

In budget discussions, lots of Minnesota legislators — many with campuses in their districts — have expressed sympathy for the needs of Minnesota State colleges and universities. But the time has come for significant budgetary support from St. Paul, not empty words of sympathy.