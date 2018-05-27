In Minnesota, the filing window for most contests (the exceptions are schools and small municipalities) began May 22 and runs through 5 p.m. June 5.

Consider these reasons why you might run for the Nov. 6, 2018, election or help candidates of your choice in their bids to run now and then might run yourself a couple years from now.

• You want to give back.

We live in a great republic. Democracy is a cornerstone to many people's success. Deciding to put your business, academic or legal expertise to work for our local, state and national governments can be a noble calling.

• You want to pay it forward.

You're concerned that democracy as we know it (or long to know it) is at risk. You want to serve and protect by winning elected office. You have the next generation in mind.

• You want to do good.

Even dedicated cynics are hard pressed to deny that there are dedicated public servants who ran for office for legitimate and praiseworthy altruistic reasons and in fact have stuck to their principles. You could join them.

• You believe in the concept of citizen lawmakers.

While there are professional lawmakers out there, writers of the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions made it pretty clear that a government of, by and for the people rests on everyday citizens contributing to our way of life.

• You want to advocate for causes.

Many challenges and important issues face every level of government. You could have a real impact by running for office — even if you lose — simply by drawing attention to a specific issue and persuading the electorate to share your passion. Think of it as a personal rather than partisan platform.

So you need to ask yourself today: Is now the time for me to run for political office?

If not now, when?