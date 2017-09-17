As someone who has paid taxes since I was a teenager and have yet to take a dime from government agencies, my opinion is that it is time to change the way government spends our money.

Since Lewis won the election and Republicans control the Minnesota House and Senate, it seems there are more Minnesotans who feel a change is needed toward conservatism in a number of areas. There are only so many dollars to go around and just throwing money at problems does not solve them.

One you mentioned, health care affordability, is a big problem. But subsidizing premiums and enrolling everyone in a government program is not the answer to controlling actual costs. Efforts need to be made to identify the root causes of high health care costs. Then identify potential efficiency gains, enact laws to remove regulatory burdens and change health care delivery systems, or enable market forces to bring down costs. I already pay over 40 percent of my income in taxes when all the different taxes are accounted for. Enough is enough.

I imagine that Lewis is not holding a town hall meeting because he feels that he wouldn't be able have a civilized discussion with some constituents. Especially after protesters assembled outside his home. Who would want to stand there in a meeting and just get screamed at? Lewis does need to represent us all, but he ran and won on conservative and populist principles. He will always lean more toward those principles in his legislation and voting record.

There is probably a lot of agreement on desired outcomes to problems. There's just a difference of opinion on how to get there. Unfortunately some people get hurt when trying different solutions to problems. As with health care and a bunch of other issues, money and regulations have been thrown at problems without positive effect. It's time to try a different approach.

Mike Waibel

Hastings