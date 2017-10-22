Monica Hunter

Corporate director of business development

Tealwood Senior Living

Thanks for supporting troops at 'Fright Night'

Thank you to all the brave souls who showed their support for our troops these past two weekends by attending "Fright Night" "Resurgence" at the 4-H building at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The weather was less than ideal on opening and closing nights but you came anyway.

Thank you to the cast and crew who set up and took down the entire haunted house, our new friends that brought the "Rat Rod" even in the rain Chris and Michael.

I would like to thank our partners for their generous contributions to the event. The Dakota County Agricultural Society, Menasha Foundation and Menasha packaging-Lakeville plant, The Dakota County Technical College volunteers and last but not least Grant Beyl, Jennifer Beyl-Lee, Amy Flom, Wayne Zarn, Duane Helm and Kurt Bester, all from the Thrivent Financial, Minnesota Valley Associates-Farmington Office, the Minnesota Valley Thrivent Community, and all the Thrivent members who so generously support us throughout the year with their Thrivent choice dollars.

Maribeth Vanderbeck

Farmington