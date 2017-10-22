Search
    Letters to the editor: Legacy apologizes for naming decision; Thanks for supporting troops at 'Fright Night'

    By Scott Wente Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Legacy apologizes for naming decision

    The Legacy of Farmington Senior Living would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to the Akin family of Farmington. In an attempt to honor the heritage of the community we've made our home, we named our common areas after families deeply rooted in Farmington. We did not ask permission to use the Akin name when dedicating our Library and deeply apologize for any frustration this has caused. We have renamed our Library, The Legacy Library. We thank the city and residents of Farmington for their continued support.

    Monica Hunter

    Corporate director of business development

    Tealwood Senior Living

    Thanks for supporting troops at 'Fright Night'

    Thank you to all the brave souls who showed their support for our troops these past two weekends by attending "Fright Night" "Resurgence" at the 4-H building at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. The weather was less than ideal on opening and closing nights but you came anyway.

    Thank you to the cast and crew who set up and took down the entire haunted house, our new friends that brought the "Rat Rod" even in the rain Chris and Michael.

    I would like to thank our partners for their generous contributions to the event. The Dakota County Agricultural Society, Menasha Foundation and Menasha packaging-Lakeville plant, The Dakota County Technical College volunteers and last but not least Grant Beyl, Jennifer Beyl-Lee, Amy Flom, Wayne Zarn, Duane Helm and Kurt Bester, all from the Thrivent Financial, Minnesota Valley Associates-Farmington Office, the Minnesota Valley Thrivent Community, and all the Thrivent members who so generously support us throughout the year with their Thrivent choice dollars.

    Maribeth Vanderbeck

    Farmington

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
