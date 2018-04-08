Thanks to our Rep. Anna Wills and her colleagues in St. Paul, many of us middle-class seniors pay less or no taxes at all on the Social Security income that we earned throughout our working lives. It is such a significant statement to us seniors that Wills and her colleagues have shown so much care for us. I was pleasantly surprised to see the positive change her efforts made on my Minnesota state tax return. It was nice to get a refund instead of owing additional funds.

I hope they will continue to cut this tax on Social Security income to be more in line with the rest of the country. I want Minnesota to be a great place for seniors so more of my friends and relatives stick around as we retire. Minnesota is a beautiful place to live and the tax change enhances the overall picture.

In the meantime, I am glad to keep more money in my pocket and sincerely thank our representative for supporting this measure.

Phil Peelor

Rosemount

Lewis should join in overturning FCC ruling

In December 2017, the Federal Communication Commission eliminated rules that prohibit internet providers from slowing down/blocking content or charging for access to certain sites. The ruling only benefits large internet service providers. For the rest of us, it results in censorship and new fees. A nonpartisan poll found that 83 percent of Americans oppose the FCC's ruling.

The U.S. House and Senate have bills in process to reverse the FCC's ruling, but the Congressional Review Act says they must act within 60 legislative days. The CRA only requires a simple majority in the House and Senate.

Time is of the essence. As I write this, the Senate bill needs just one more supporter for a simple majority. Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are co-sponsors. The House bill (H.R.4585) has 94 co-sponsors, including Minnesota's Betty McCollum, Rick Nolan, Collin Peterson, Keith Ellison and Tim Walz.

This is an opportunity for Jason Lewis to show he supports families, schools and small businesses over large and powerful corporations. According to his office, he supports the FCC ruling, which he states would remove the issue from the FCC and return it to the Federal Trade Commission. He believes removal of excess regulation will allow for increased innovation and investment by internet service providers.

I disagree with his opinion. There is no guarantee that innovation and investment will happen, and "regulations" are protections for the internet service consumers: families, schools, and small businesses.

Please join me in urging Lewis to change his position and support H.R. 4585 along with the majority of his constituents.

Candy Huebner

Red Wing