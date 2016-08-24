Girls soccer preview: Offense ready to roll

If Saturday’s scrimmages in Fairmont are any indication, the Farmington girls soccer team is primed to improve on last season’s four-win total.

The Tigers racked up plenty of goals and didn’t allow any while coming out ahead in all three of their unofficial contests. New head coach Aaron Johnson entered with high expectations for his talented returning midfielders and the group lived up to the hype, consistently producing scoring chances over the three scrimmages. The biggest contribution, however, came from Lexi Stanley, who stepped into the forward spot after playing goaltender for the Tigers last fall and scored five goals.

“Regardless of who we played today, we played really well. We played high-level soccer all day,” Johnson said. “One of our strengths is our speed and athleticism and that was evident today... It was a very good team effort. No complaints, but we know we have a lot of good teams on our schedule and must improve if we want to be able to play with all of the great teams in the South Suburban Conference.”

Seven players, including Stanley, are back after lettering for last year’s team that won just one conference game. Five of them are midfielders and three of them – Natalee Lessert, Shannon McKnight and Morgan Regnier – are seniors who received all-conference honors last fall. Senior Nicole Krebs and junior Belle Schaffer also bring experience at the position.

“We will look for our midfielders to be the starting point of our attack,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of talent and depth in midfield and we will hopefully be able to have a lot of possession and then use our speed from our forwards to generate a dangerous attack.”

The Tigers have less experience to rely upon on the defensive side of the field. Junior Emily Barthel will provide leadership for a group that features three juniors and two sophomores. The group is young, but talented, according to Johnson.

“All of them play with good club teams and have a lot of club experience,” he said.

With Stanley up front, the Tigers will also be inexperienced in goal. Junior Lauren Wolter-Bouchman will take over at goalkeeper and has good size and good hands, according to Johnson.

“We have a lot of youth and varsity soccer inexperience with our defenders and goalkeeping, so that will be an area we need to be patient with but there is a lot of talent there,” he said. “If our defense and goalkeeping gel together and play well, this team can certainly improve on last year’s record.”

Johnson has experienced recent success as a head coach, guiding Estero High in Naples, Fla. To a 31-8-4 record and back-to-back district titles over the last two seasons. He hopes the principals he has focused on the last 15 years coaching in Florida will lead to success with the Tigers, as well.

“My whole focus as a coach is to build a team that is very unified and a close knit group. We like to say we play for the name on the front of the shirt, not the name on the back,” he said. “I’m a very competitive person but I don’t like to talk about wins and loses but more about cooperation, hard work, commitment, dedication, and teamwork. If we promote and live those words then success will come.”

The Tigers open the season tonight at home against Rochester Mayo. The game begins at 7 o’clock at Boeckman Middle School.