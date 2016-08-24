Several young runners will get their chance to step up and contribute for the Farmington boys cross country team this fall.

The Tigers lost two of their top three runners to graduation in Alex Hart and Derek Cole, but return seven runners who have seen varsity action in cross country and track over the last year. Many of them kept training and competing in road races over the off-season and are in good shape heading into the season, according to head coach Lisa Lippold.

“They are very dedicated and have put in a lot of miles over the summer. They are ready for the season,” she said. “This was the biggest group of runners over the summer we’ve had in the past five years. We may have a young group of boys, but they are ready to make their mark.”

Freshman Noah Revels will likely be back among the leaders for the Tigers after serving as the team’s No. 2 runner last fall. He ran a 10:24 3,200 and a 4:46 1,600 on the track before putting in a busy summer of training.

“He will turn heads this year. He gained valuable experience this track season and ended last year with a great race at sections and later at Nike Regionals,” Lippold said.

Two other freshmen are also back after solid eighth-grade track seasons. Caden Speikers ran a 10:46 3,200 and a sub-five mile in the spring and Aaron Kruse broke five minutes in the mile and clocked in at 2:05 in the 800.

Jaryn Newbrough will also try to carry over the success he had on the track this spring. As a sophomore he turned in a 2:02 800 and represented the Tigers in the 4x800 relay at the state meet.

Other runners expecting to compete for spots in the varsity lineup are junior Cole Stansbury, who missed the end of the track season due to injury, sophomore Regan Sevenich, who ran a 2:03 800, and eighth-grader Brennen Peterson, who ran a 10:46 3,200 in the spring and ran some solid road races over the summer.

“We will be one of the youngest varsity squads on the course,” Lippold said. “Our goals are to work hard in practices, work as a team and we’ll see what we can do on race days.”

The Tigers ran their time trial Tuesday at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. Their top finishers will comprise the lineup at today’s opening meet at Lester Park in Duluth.