Girls tennis: Tigers start strong

The Farmington girls tennis team celebrated a busy first week of the season by crowning champions in four different flights Friday at their own Tiger Invitational.

The Tigers scored 17 points to outdistance runner-up Cannon Falls, the 10th-ranked team in Class A, by seven. They defeated Cannon Falls 5-2, Belle Plaine 6-1 and New Life Academy 6-1in action at Boeckman Middle School.

“We were on our game Friday as every player either won or were runner-up in their flight,” Farmington coach Jack Olwell said.

Brooke Hapuku continued her strong start with a dominant performance at No. 1 singles. She lost just one point in three matches.

“It was an astounding display of shot-making,” Olwell said. “No player in the tourney’s 25-year history has dominated their flight like Brooke did.”

Ellie Moser also won her flight at No. 3 singles, winning her final match on a third-set tiebreaker. Freshman duo Taylor Ellis and Sydney Hubbard teamed up for a 3-0 day at No. 3 doubles and Lexi Laube and Christine Steffes (2-0) teamed up with Noel Mara and Emma Kohlbeck (1-0) for an undefeated day at No. 4 doubles.

Ryan Jara added a 2-1 showing at No. 2 singles.

A day earlier, the Tigers opened South Suburban Conference play on the same courts with a 5-2 loss to Lakeville South.

Hapuku cruised 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Moser overcame a second-set deficit to win 6-2, 7-6(4) at No. 3 singles. Eighth-grader Ashley Renwick lost a tightly-contested 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 match at No. 4 singles.

The Tigers opened the fall season by placing second at the Mound Doubles Tournament last Monday. Karisa Zakoski and Hailey Karnowski teamed up to win Farmington’s only championship.

The Tigers traveled to Northfield and Shakopee earlier in the week and are back on the road today to take on Eastview. They are back at home Tuesday for a match against Faribault.

“We had a good start to our season,” Olwell said. “We have close to 30 players this year, including many newcomers who look to contribute right away.”