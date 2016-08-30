Boys soccer: Two outta three ain't bad

The Farmington boys soccer team came away from a busy first week of the fall season with two wins and a loss over a span of five days.

All three of the games ended in shutouts. The Tigers blanked Pelican Rapids 9-0 last Thursday in the program’s first game back at Boeckman Middle School in eight years, then got blanked 3-0 on the road at Bloomington Jefferson Saturday before picking up their first road win 5-0 at New Prague Monday afternoon.

“The team is looking really good so far. We have a good mix of seniors with experience and underclassmen that are stepping up and filling in their roles with flying colors,” Farmington senior captain Spencer Koch said. “We’re all looking forward to an exciting and successful season.”

Koch was one of nine different players to score a point against Pelican Rapids. He got nine shots on goal and found the net three times. Isaac Kuehn and Lain N’Sofor each scored twice and returning all-conference performer Guillermo Bonilla scored one goal and assisted on two others.

Cameron Nelson scored his first varsity goal and added an assist and Corey McKnight provided two assists.

Goalkeepers Zach Berg and Noah Johnson combined for the shutout.

Berg played all 80 minutes and made 13 saves Saturday against Jeffferson. The Tigers managed to put just eight shots of their own on goal after putting up 39 in their first game.

The offense got going again in the second half at New Prague. The Tigers scored four times in the final 40 minutes of their 5-0 win.

Kuehn found the net twice and Koch, Saul Salas and Colton Mills each scored single goals. It was Salas’ first career varsity goal.

Berg made four saves in 65 minutes and Gavin Watkinson added three saves in 15 minutes in goal.

The Tigers began a stretch of four straight home games Tuesday against Rochester John Marshall. They’re back in action again next Tuesday against Richfield before opening South Suburban Conference play next Thursday against Burnsville.