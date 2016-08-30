Cross country: Tigers take off in Duluth

A 61-second spread between its top five runners served the Farmington boys cross country team well at its first meet of the season last Thursday.

Freshman Noah Revels outclassed the 111-runner field at Lester Park in Duluth and was the first of six Tigers in the top 11 as they defeated runner-up Duluth East 31-44 for the team title at the six-team meet.

Revels covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 23 seconds to win by 14 seconds.

“I was very pleased with the results from Duluth. It was great to see the boys run in a pack and win the meet,” Farmington coach Lisa Lippold said. “They all ran a smart race and moved when they needed to. Noah had a great day and it was great to see him win – he’s been working hard all summer.”

Junior Jaryn Newbrough was second in for the Tigers and placed fifth overall with a time of 18:47. Teammate Brennen Peterson, an eighth-grader, was seven seconds back in sixth place.

Freshman Caden Speikers placed ninth in 19:08 and Regan Sevenich provided the team’s fifth counting score with a 10th-place time of 19:10. Freshman Carter Altmann was 11th in 19:24.

Cole Stansbury (14th, 19:39) and Aaron Kruse (17th, 19:54) also broke 20 minutes for the Tigers.

On the girls side, the Tigers were as strong up front as expected, but didn’t quite have the depth to defend their team title.

Returning all-state cross country and track runners Lauren Peterson and Anna Fenske placed 1-2, each finishing the 5,000-meter race more than a minute ahead of any of the other 63 runners. Peterson, ranked second individually in 2A, won the race in 19:15, and Fenske was just three second behind.

Duluth East brought in the next four runners and ended up besting the Tigers 30-45 for the championship.

Anna Palodichuk, another returner from last fall’s eighth-place state team, was third in for the Tigers and eighth overall in 22:26. Eighth-grader Laura McGregor placed 12th in 23:08 and Abby Bollig provided the team’s final counting score with a 24th-place 24:47.

Megan Bernu (25th), Brooke Beissel (28th), Ashley Steffes (30th), Sidney Wollmuth (31st) and Mara Teiken (34th) all finished near the middle of the pack.

“It was fun to see the girls compete for the first time this season,” girls coach Heidi Revels said. “I was pleasantly surprised with the performances of Laura McGregor, Meg Bernu and Mara Teiken, who all ran hard on a difficult course.”

The Tigers compete again tomorrow at the Irish Invitational in Rosemount. The varsity girls run at 10:50 a.m. and the boys run at 11:15 a.m.