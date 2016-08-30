Girls swim & dive: Work pays off for Tigers

The 15,000 yards a day the Farmington swim and dive team begin putting in starting on the first official day of practice Aug. 15 probably didn’t hurt, but it was the months of work put in before that head coach Jen Marshall credited with the Tigers’ strong performance in last Thursday’s season-opening meet.

The Tigers won eight events and finished 1-2 in six of them while defeating Hastings 98-83 at the Dodge Middle School pool.

“We are much more solid than I thought we’d be heading into the season and I think we’ll turn some heads this year,” Marshall said. “Many of the returners are starting where they finished last year, which shows how hard they worked in the off-season.”

The Tigers started the meet by placing 1-2 in the 200 medley relay. Mari Dougherty and Catherine Gehrke then pulled off the same feat individually in the 200 freestyle, besting the rest of the competition by over five seconds.

Dougherty also took top honors in the 100 freestyle, just over two seconds ahead of teammate Lexie Bray in second place. Bray went in to win individual honors in the 100 backstroke.

Katie Anderson led 1-2-3 Tiger finishes in both the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. Anna Urbach took runner-up honors in the 50 free and Rory Kent swam to second in the 100 breaststroke.

Anderson also teamed up with Gehrke, Dougherty and Grace Roach for first place in the 200 freestyle relay.

Roach placed second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Gehrke claimed runner-up honors in the 500 freestyle.

Gehrke, Dougherty, Bray and Paige LeTourneau wrapped up the night by winning the 400 freestyle relay after the meet had gone into exhibition scoring.