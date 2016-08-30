Volleyball: Healthy and cohesive

“Healthy” and “cohesive” were two words head coach Mike Woody used to describe his Farmington volleyball team after Friday night’s season-opening 3-0 sweep of Owatonna at Farmington High School.

The Tigers were in better shape in both of those areas than they were at the end of last season when they lost to the same Huskies team on the same floor in the section tournament. It showed in the results as they quickly took control in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 victory.

“Having both Emma (Fahning) and Kenzie (Hesse) healthy and there to put the ball away when the opportunities were there was a huge difference,” Woody said. “Everything flowed better, our communication was better and there were a lot fewer unforced errors.”

Hesse slammed 15 of the Tigers’ 38 kills against Owatonna. Fanning finished off five points with kills and led the team with 19 digs. Fahning and Brenna Hesse also successfully received 17 serves apiece.

Amber Ripley added eight kills. Setter Emily Berdan put up 22 assists and Charlie Nelson chipped in with seven in her first varsity action.

Maddie Muelken drilled five ace serves.

The Tigers were back in action the next morning at the Breakdown Side Out Classic in Hopkins and picked up their first win in their second appearance at the third-annual event, defeating Orono 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.

“We felt really good about getting a win there. Being invited lets you know you’re in good company,” Woody said. “It builds confidence jumping on the bus 13 hours after you were just on the court and playing well in back to back games.”

Facing a solid opponent in Osseo also gave the Tigers the chance to put their new blocking scheme to the test.

“We’ve incorporated swing blocking this season and we’ve been working on those changes. We’re trying to get more touches on balls and setting up our defense better. It’s a big plus for us making the switch,” Woody said. “We had to endure more offense than we did against Owatonna and more runs, but we did a good job when it came down to getting key side out points we needed to get us the win.”

Hesse finished with 14 more kills. Fahning added nine kills, three ace serves and a team-high 10 digs.

Berdan floated up 17 assists and Nelson added 12.

The Tigers (2-0) hosted Rochester John Marshall Tuesday and are back at Tiger Gym tonight to take on Rochester Century.