Girls soccer: Tigers triumph in return to Boeckman

The Farmington girls soccer team played and won its first game on the Boeckman Middle School field in eight years last Thursday.

With construction still going on at Tiger Stadium, the Tigers opened the 2016 season back at Boeckman Middle School, which was the high school until 2009, and celebrated the reunion with a 3-1 victory over Rochester Mayo.

The Tigers continued to produce plenty of chances on the offensive end, just as they did the previous week in their scrimmages in Fairmont. Lexi Stanley scored five goals on those three contests and got the scoring started with her first official varsity goal against Mayo, scoring on an assist from Shannon McKnight.

The Spartans tied the game on a corner kick goal, but McKnight scored a goal of her own on a pass from Emily Rubins to put the Tigers back in front 2-1 heading into halftime.

“After we gave up the goal we settled down and played pretty well,” said new head coach Aaron Johnson. “You could tell we had a little bit of the first game nerves. We played much better in the second half and held most of the possession.”

Belle Schaffer give the Tigers a two-goal lead with an unassisted goal in the second half.

Goaltender Lauren Wolter-Buchman got the win in her first career varsity start and made some big saves in the second half, according to Johnson.

“It was a good win versus a good section opponent,” Johnson said.

The Tigers have road games at Rochester John Marshall and Blake before opening South Suburban Conference play at home next Thursday against Burnsville.