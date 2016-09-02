Farmington came away from Friday night's season-opening football game with plenty of things to work on.

The Tigers made a series of untimely mistakes that put a damper on the festive pregame atmosphere at Tiger Stadium and left them trailing by 26 points early in the third quarter of their eventual 40-27 loss to Mounds View.

Holding penalties, personal fouls, illegal blocks, interceptions and a muffed punt all had a hand in either keeping the ball away from or slowing down the Tiger offense over the first three quarters before it finally found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter.

Mounds View got on the board first with a 73-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the game. The drive would have started inside its own one-yard line after a perfect punt by Isaac Ferm, but a holding call downfield netted the Mustangs some breathing room.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers returned the ball to near midfield, but it was immediately brought back by a holding penalty. That's pretty much how things went for the next three quarters.

Mounds View scored again in the second quarter with a 63-yard touchdown drive that was aided by two personal foul penalties. The first came on a roughing the passer penalty after an incomplete pass that would have brought up fourth down, and the second was a late hit out of bounds on a third and eight run that came up short of the first down marker.

Two plays later, quarterback Ryan Nickel hooked up with tight end Max Janes for the second time to make it 14-0 with 4:47 left in the first half.

The Tigers answered on their next drive, covering 65 yards in eight plays for their first touchdown of the season. Ferm kept the drive alive with a fake punt completion and on the next play streaked over the middle for a 33-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Kole Hinrichsen.

Mounds View got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the first half and needed just seven plays to travel 88 yards for another score, this time a 16-yard scramble up the middle by Nickel.

The Mustangs got the ball to start the second half and scored again after recovering Farmington's muffed punt. The Tigers were forced into a three and out on their next drive and Nickel quickly found Jack Graham behind the FHS defense for a 77-yard touchdown strike that made it 33-7.

Hinrichsen then bounced back from a pair of interceptions by finding Ferm for a six-yard scoring toss. He added a three-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard scoring toss in the final six minutes to tighten the score.

The Tigers (0-1) are back in action next Friday against Eastview in Apple Valley. They ended their long losing streak with a 56-27 rout of the Lightning in Week 2 last season.