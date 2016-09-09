Both the Rosemount boys and girls cross country teams used balanced scoring to move up at Friday morning’s 15th-annual Irish Invitational.

The 11th-ranked Irish finished fourth out of 22 teams in the boys race and fourth out of 20 teams in the girls race. The girls moved up four places from last year’s meet with their best home meet performance since 2011, while the boys improved five placed and lowered their point total by over 70.

Junior Spencer Schultz paced six Rosemount runners in the top half of the 160-runner boys field with a 17th-place time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds on the two-mile course. The rest of the team’s scorers finished in the next 35 seconds, starting with Luke Labatte with a 21st-place 10:29. Travis Lorch placed 33rd in 10:39, followed by Jonathan Meaden in 47th with a 10:48 clocking. Payne Freske provided the team’s fifth counting score with a 57th-place 10:59 in his first varsity competition.

Another varsity newcomer, Mark Biechler, added a 69th-place run of 11:04.

Mounds View defeated Minnetonka 72-86 for the boys team title. Prior Lake edged the Irish for third.

“We got out well and finished well. We should be a better 5k team than two miles, so the results are encouraging,” Rosemount coach Chris Harder said. “Spencer Schultz continues to show improvement as a result of training with a purpose all summer. He had the fourth best junior time we have had at the invite. We like the development of Luke Labatte who had the second best sophomore time we’ve had at the invite... We have a lot of work ahead of us and the boys are willing to work.”

The Irish girls brought in all five of their scorers in an 18-second span. Tess Grunklee set the pace with a 27th-place 12:42. Sydney Hansen crossed the finish line six seconds later in 32nd place and Morgan Lawler was right behind in 33rd.

Sydney Regalado served as the team’s No. 4 runner with a 43rd-place 12:56 and freshman Kate Beckwith moved up to 46th with a time of 13 minutes. Dani Follett-Dion (13:05) and Anna Peterson (14:02) rounded out the varsity lineup.

“The girls competed well. They got out in nice position and really showed effort at the end when they were the most fatigued,” Harder said. “We didn’t have any real low cards, but we had five scorers come in a short spread. That will be our key this season displaying depth. That attribute is more crucial in the latter part of the season when there are less teams in the field.”

Developing depth is just as important for the Farmington girls. They’re ranked fourth in the state coming off last fall’s eighth-place state team finish, but ended up in seventh place at Rosemount despite stellar races from all-state returning runners Lauren Peterson and Anna Fenske.

Peterson placed second out of 164 runners behind only another standout, Sophie Whicher of Minnetonka, clocking in at 11:25. Fenske stayed close behind her teammate throughout and crossed the finish line one second back in third place.

Eighth-grader Laura McGregor paced the rest of a young Tiger lineup by placing 47th in 13:01. Anna Palodichuk (79th, 13:37) also broke into the top half of the field and Megan Bernu provided the team’s fifth counting score with a 114th-place 14:41.

Mikayla Shaver (119th, 14:49) and Mara Teiken (121st, 14:56) also competed.

“I am pleased with our improvement from ninth place last year to seventh place this year,” Farmington coach Heidi Revels said. “I was also excited by the race results of Mikayla Shaver and Maleah Scott (C Race champion in 13:52), who will both run in the varsity race in Faribault Friday. It was a great start to our season.”

Whicher led Minnetonka to the team championship 51-74 over runner-up Eden Prairie. Prior Lake placed third.

In the boys race, the Tigers placed 14th with 359 points. Freshman Noah Revels set the pace with a 41st-place time of 10:45. Teammates Regan Sevenich (70th, 11:05) and Carter Altman (78th, 11:07) finished in the top half of the field and eighth-grader Brennen Peterson was one spot away in 81st with an 11:10 clocking.

Aaron Kruse (11:19), Jaryn Newbrough (11:20) and Caden Speikers (11:32) also ran in the varsity race for the Tigers.

“We are a young team this year, but they are doing well. Four out of our top seven ran right around 30 seconds faster than they did at our time trial two weeks ago,” Farmington boys coach Lisa Lippold said. “All the boys have been working hard in practices and I think each week they will continue to see those results.”