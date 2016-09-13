Football, Week 2: Progress shows in Tigers’ first victory

The Tigers cut down on the penalties that plagued them in Week 1 against Mounds View and executed better on both sides of the ball while topping the Lightning for the second season in a row 33-13 in Apple Valley.

“The biggest improvement we made was in our discipline. We had way too many penalties in week one. It was a big point of emphasis for me to get that cleaned up and fixed,” Farmington coach Adam Fischer said. “After that, I would say that our defense and our offensive line played much better. We executed at a higher level. We still have a ways to go, but we took a step in the right direction.”

A week after falling behind Mounds View by 26 points, the Tigers found themselves with a 26-point lead in the third quarter Friday night. Senior quarterback Kole Hinrichsen had a hand in each of the first four touchdowns, including scoring strikes of three and 22 yards to wideout Isaac Ferm that put the visitors in front 12-0 in the first quarter.

Hinrichsen ran the ball into the end zone from 12 yards out in the third quarter and added another touchdown toss to Ferm, this time from 16 yards out, to make it 26-0 in the third quarter.

Eastview cut the lead in half with a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter, but Brandon Deck put the Tigers back in front by three scores with a 30-yard touchdown run. Adam Weed followed with his third successful extra point kick.

The Tigers finished with 193 rushing yards to go along with Hinrichsen’s 233 passing yards. Xander Hall saw an increased role and covered 78 yards on 17 carries. Hinrichsen rushed for 46 yards and completed 17 of 27 passes. Ferm caught five of those passes for 120 yards.

“We try to be balanced in our game plans. We challenged our offensive line to be more physical and to finish blocks and they stepped up and played better,” Fischer said.

Linebacker Brock Mogensen once again led the Tiger defense with 11 tackles. Darby Grengs added 8 ½ tackles and forced a fumble.

The Tigers (1-1) return to Apple Valley tomorrow night to take on the Eagles, who are coming off a 28-17 loss to sixth-ranked Rosemount in Week 2.

“It always feels good to get a win. However, we aren’t satisfied with one,” Fischer said. “We know we need to keep improving in order to reach the goals we have set for ourselves this season.”