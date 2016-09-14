Girls soccer: Tigers open SSC slate with shutout of Blaze

The Farmington girls soccer team got out to a strong start in its South Suburban Conference schedule with a 2-0 shutout of Burnsville last Thursday at Tiger Stadium.

“We played our most complete game of the year,” first-year Tiger head coach Aaron Johnson said. “Our young defense and goalkeeper played their best game and our team really played well defensively to get the shutout.”

Lauren Wolter-Buchman earned her first career varsity shutout in net. She worked with the lead after Emily Rubins scored a goal in the first half. After Burnsville failed to convert on a couple chances to tie the score early in the second half, Shannon McKnight booted her fourth goal of the season past the Blaze keeper to make it 2-0. Rubins provided the assist.

The Tigers were dealt their first loss of the season two days earlier on the road at fourth-ranked (Class 1A) Blake.

McKnight’s goal gave the visitors a lead they held for much of the game, but Blake rallied with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

“We were disappointed in the loss because we had the lead and possession most of the game,” Johnson said. “We just played fatigued most of the game and Blake played a great second half and deserved to win.”

The Tigers take a 3-1 record into this week’s games against Northfield, Prior Lake and Lakeville North. The host the Panthers tonight at 7 o’clock at Tiger Stadium.