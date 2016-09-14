When the Farmington girls swim and dive team attends the Eagle Invitational, there’s a good chance it’s going to take home the first-place trophy.

The Tigers won the meet five years in a row before missing last season due to a scheduling conflict. They returned Saturday and scored 862 points, over 200 more than second-place Bloomington Jefferson, to reclaim the title at the six-team meet. Teams from Red Wing, New Prague, Eau Claire North and Bloomington Kennedy also competed.

The Tigers opened the meet by dominating the first two events. Lexie Bray, Rory Kent, Paige LeTourneau and Anna Urbach placed first in the 200 medley relay and other Tiger relay teams followed in fourth and fifth place.

The 200 freestyle followed and five of the top six finishers were Tigers. Mari Dougherty, Grace Roach and Catherine Gehrke occupied the top three spots.

Farmington athletes placed second in the next four events: Kent in the 200 individual medley, Urbach in the 50 freestyle, Paige Gerlach in the 1-meter dive and Roach in the 100 butterfly. Roach was one of five Farmington swimmers in the top nine in the event.

Dougherty then led another dominant Tiger effort in the 100 freestyle, placing first ahead of Bray in second and Urbach in third. Bray also teamed up with Gehrke for a 1-2 showing in the 100 backstroke.

LeTourneau and Gena Sheehan followed with a 2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle. The Tigers then dominated another relay, placing 1-3-4 in the 200 freestyle relay.

After Kent took top honors in the 100 breaststroke, the Tigers closed out the meet by placing three relays in the top six in the 400 freestyle relay. The top unit was comprised of Roach, Gehrke, LeTourneau and Dougherty.

The Tigers resume their South Suburban Conference dual meet schedule at home tonight against Lakeville South. Events begin at the Dodge Middle School pool at 6 o’clock.