Young runners continued to move up the pack and contribute for the Farmington girls and boys cross country teams at Friday’s Faribault Invitational.

The Tiger girls placed fifth out of 18 teams with 179 points at North Alexander Park, once again spearheaded by the all-state duo of Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson. Fenske, an eighth-grader, fought off three Edina runners to take top honors with a time of 18 minutes, 23 second in her first 5,000-meter race of the season. Peterson, a three-time state qualifier but still just a sophomore, settled for a fifth-place time of 18:35 after suffering through some complications with her asthma.

Two more promising but less-experienced young runners crossed the finish line for the Tigers about three minutes later. Seventh-grader Maleah Scott ran on the varsity team for the first time and finished third for the team and 54th out of 122 total runners with a time of 21:56. One second later, eighth-grade teammate Laura McGregor came in for 56th place.

Sophomore Anna Palodichuk, the No. 4 runner on last year’s eighth-place state meet team, ran fifth for the Tigers and placed 63rd overall in 22:10.

Megan Bernu (99th, 24:01) and Mara Teiken (102nd, 24:23) also ran for the Tigers.

“We will continue to work on closing the gap between the first two and the next three runners,” Farmington coach Heidi Revels said. “Even with missing two key runners from last season, I feel that we have the potential to be just as strong this year.”

In the boys race, two juniors, a sophomore, three freshmen and an eighth-grader comprised the lineup for the ninth-place Tigers.

Freshman Noah Revels placed 18th out of 118 runners with a time of 17:16. Another freshman, Carter Altmann ran second for the Tigers and 41st overall in 18:01. Eighth-grader Brennen Peterson was one second back in 42nd.

Jaryn Newbrough placed 54th with a time of 18:14 and freshman Aaron Kruse provided the team’s fifth counting score with a 64th-place 18:31.

Regan Sevenich (65th, 18:31) and Cole Stansbury (85th, 18:58) also competed.

The Tigers take on a talented field of runners Saturday at the Applejack Invitational at Aronson Park in Lakeville.