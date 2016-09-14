Volleyball: Tigers reach finals at North St. Paul

The Farmington volleyball moved up one spot from a season ago in placing second at Saturday’s Wally Wakefield Invitational in North St. Paul.

The Tigers won all six of their sets in advancing to the finals at the 16-team tournament before dropping a closely-contested final match to eighth-ranked North St. Paul, 22-25, 20-25.

“Overall it was a very good day,” said veteran Farmington head coach Mike Woody, whose team now sits at 7-2 on the season. “We got off to a slow start against North St. Paul, but rallied to get within one points down the stretch in Set 1. Set 2 was close all the way through until they pulled away at the very end.”

The Tigers opened the weekend with a 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Cannon Falls. Kenzie Hesse slammed eight kills in the match, Amber Ripley ripped seven and Emma Fahning added six to go along with eight digs. Brenna Hesse led the back row with 18 digs.

In their second match of the day, the Tigers rolled by Tartan 25-16 and 25-10. Nine of the 50 points came on Hesse spikes, seven came from Fahning and Kamryn Corraro added six.

Brenna Hesse made nine digs and received 10 serves.

The Tigers advanced to the finals by knocking off Grand Rapids 25-18, 25-18. Hesse led the front row with seven kills and Ripley and Fahning each supplied five apiece.

In the finals, Hesse accounted for 11 of the Tigers’ 24 total kills. Fahning and Gina Baertsch each put down five.

Brenne Hesse piled up 13 digs in two sets and Fahning had 12. The duo combined for 27 serve receptions.

The Tigers are back on their home court tonight for a South Suburban Conference match against Lakeville North.