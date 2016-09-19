Football, Week 3: Tigers can't hold on at Apple Valley

The Eagles put together two touchdown drives in the final four minutes to overcome a 12-point deficit and avenge last year's loss to the Tigers with a 27-26 win on their home field. Apple Valley quarterback Noah Sanders hooked up with Mario Lewis for his third touchdown pass to give the Eagles the lead with 39 seconds to go.

“He made some clutch throws with the game on the line. We had a couple bad breaks where things didn't go our way, and we couldn't overcome the adversity this week,” Farmington coach Adam Fischer said. “It was a good battle, but they just made more plays than we did down the stretch.”

The Tigers (1-2) fell behind 14-0 on Sanders' first touchdown toss early in the second quarter, but quickly answered thanks to Xander Hall's 89-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.

Hall did it again to start the third quarter, returning the second-half kickoff 85 yards to bring the Tigers within a point at 14-13. Hall also carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 62 yards, giving him 272 total yards.

“He is figuring out how to be a running back. He is only going to get better and better as he gets more reps and learns the intricacies of our offense. I love his quickness and vision. His next step is trusting the blocking scheme and hitting the holes consistently. As he starts to do that, I think we will see similar big plays on offense to what we saw in the specials teams game,” Fischer said. “We did put a lot of emphasis on special teams this week. While Xander reaped the rewards, he had great blocking in front of him. It was a team effort.”

The Tigers took the lead later in the quarter. Quarterback Kole Hinrichsen capped off a long drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 20-14.

Hinrichsen then found Isaac Ferm for another long touchdown, a 78-yarder, to put the Tigers in front 26-14 in the fourth.

Hinrichsen finished 13 of 29 through the air for 235 yards. His lone interception came in the closing seconds after the Tigers had driven the ball into Apple Valley territory.

Ferm caught two passes for 92 yards. Caden Freetly caught a career-high four balls for 59 yards and Brandon Deck hauled in three for 44.

Darby Grengs led the defense with 16 tackles. Brock Mogensen and Drew Johnson added eight apiece.

The Tigers return to Tiger Stadium Friday to host second-ranked Lakeville North. The Panthers feature running back Wade Sullivan, who already has rushed for 519 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games.