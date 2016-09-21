Cross country: Fenske, Peterson 1-2 at Applejack

Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson were back in their familiar positions at the front of the pack at Saturday’s Applejack Invitational.

The Farmington duo pulled away from the rest of the 152-runner field for another 1-2 finish on the rolling course at Aronson Park in Lakeville. Fenske, just an eighth-grader, completed the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Eighteen seconds later, Peterson, a sophomore, crossed the finish line for a sharp 18:44 clocking. It was another 38 seconds before any of the other 150 runners joined the speedy Tiger duo in the finish line area.

Fenske moved up to third in the latest Class 2A state individual rankings, while Peterson is close behind in eighth. Both runners have finished in the top five at every meet so far this season.

The Tigers settled for 10th place out of 18 teams, five places lower than last fall when they went on to qualify for state. Still, several runners ran personal-best times. Anna Palodichuk (21:33) and Maleah Scott (21:35) both turned in their best 5K times ever to place 66th and 67th, respectively. No. 5 runner Mara Teiken also ran her best time ever, a 23:34, to place 121st.

Emily Auge (126th, 23:36) and Mikayla Shaver (129th, 23:43) also ran for the Tigers.

“We are still struggling with some injuries and illnesses, so I know this isn’t a true picture of our ability and our season success,” Farmington coach Heidi Revels said. “The girls are working hard every day and our goals are still high.”

The Tigers placed 11th out of 18 teams in the boys race with 306 points. Noah Revels once again set the pace with a time of 17:10 that was good enough for 22nd place.

Farmington’s other four counting runners all crossed the finish line in a span of 12 seconds. Carter Altmann served as the No. 2 runner with a time of 18:01. Brennen Peterson placed 71st in 18:08. Jaryn Newbrough was right behind in 75th at 18:10 and Regan Sevenich came in 81st in 18:13.

Caden Speikers (102nd, 18:35) and Cole Stansbury (114th, 18:53) completed the varsity lineup.