Volleyball: Tigers earn first title at home invite

Everything fell into place for the Farmington volleyball team at its home invitational Saturday.

The Tigers bounced back from two straight South Suburban Conference losses during the week by reeling off four straight 2-0 sweeps and claiming the championship trophy at Tiger Gym for the first time in the 20-plus year history of the tournament. The team finished off the day with a 25-18, 25-23 win over Osseo, which knocked off defending tournament champion Rosemount in the semifinals.

The Tigers played just one close set, against Elk River, during their first three matches against Chatfield, Elk River and Winona.

“We had great ball control and defense all day. We executed our blocking scheme which really paid dividends against Elk River and Osseo,” Farmington coach Mike Woody said. “We also had a very solid day offensively. We played so well all day, I didn’t have to call a single time out.”

In the finals against Osseo, Kenzie Hesse slammed 16 of her 50 total tournament kills. The 16th one ended the tournament after Osseo had crept within a point. Hesse also piled up 26 digs and was named to the all-tournament team.

Several other players put up big numbers, as well. Emma Fahning slammed 18 kills and provided 32 digs. Amber Ripley put down 23 kills. Brenna Hesse led the defense with 45 digs and Emily Berdan put up 60 set assists.

The Tigers now stand at 11-4 overall. They started out strong against Prior Lake last Tuesday, winning the first set 28-26, but then dropped the next three sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-13. Lakeville North came to Tiger Gym two days later and came away with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-8 sweep.

Rosemount breezed by New Richmond and Mahtomedi before falling to Osseo 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinals. The Irish came back to defeat Winona in the third-place match.

“We played pretty well all day except the Osseo match,” Rosemount coach Smokey Vitek said. “We had two sit for two-plus hours between our Mahotmedi match and our Osseo match. We came out flat and struggled to get going. We had too many errors, primarily serving and hitting at key times.”

Ashley Hanhfeldt led the Irish front row with 19 kills. Anna Wise and Jenna Grutzmacher each totaled 15 kills apiece and Abby Campbell and Shae Buchman each supplied 13.

Katie Lienemann paced the defense with 25 digs.

Setter Madi Mackinac finished the day with 94 assists.

The Irish (9-8) opened last week with a four-set loss on the road at Lakeville North. They followed that up with a sweep of Eastview last Thursday at Irish Gym.

The Irish and Tigers squared off Tuesday night in a South Suburban Conference match at Tiger Gym. For updates on that match follow the Independent Town Pages on Twitter at @FarmRoseSports.