Girls swim & dive: Tigers score two big victories

The Farmington girls swimming and diving team moved up two spots from last year in winning the Bronze Division at the Maroon and Gold Invite Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

The Tigers scored 371 points to outscore runner-up Blake by 52 points atop the 13-team field. They piled up many of those points in the three relays, placing three teams in the top half in all three. The three 200 medley relay teams came in sixth, 14th and 16th out of 38. In the 200 freestyle relay, Tiger foursomes finished third, ninth and 10th out of 39. They landed three in the top 10 in the 400 freestyle relay, as well, placing second, seventh and 10th.

“Our depth is what solidified the team finish,” Farmington coach Jen Marshall said.

That depth showed just as strongly in the individual events. In the 200 freestyle, Mari Dougherty placed first, Grace Roach followed in third and Lexie Bray placed fourth. Dougherty also placed third in the 100 freestyle.

The Tigers placed two swimmers in the top eight in the 50 freestyle (Katie Anderson 6th, Anna Urbach 7th), 500 freestyle (Gena Sheehan 5th, Paige LeTourneau 6th) and 100 backstroke (Bray 7th, Catherine Gehrke 8th).

Gehrke added a sixth-place swim in the 200 individual medley and Gerlach was eighth in the 1-meter dive.

Two days earlier, the Tigers defeated Lakeville South for the first time ever 95 1/2-90 ½ in a South Suburban Conference dual meet that came down to the last event at the Dodge Middle School pool.

The Tigers clinched the meet by bringing in two of the top three teams in the 400 freestyle relay. Dougherty, Gehrke, Bray and Roach joined forces for the first-place finish.

Other individual winners were Dougherty in the 200 freestyle, Gehrke in the 500 freestyle and Bray in the 100 backstroke.

“The place went nuts and it was a total team victory,” Marshall said.