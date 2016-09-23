Report: Garnett will retire, ending comeback run with Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS—Kevin Garnett's second run with the Minnesota Timberwolves has ended, the Minneapolis Star Tribune is reporting, citing a league source.
Garnett, 40, was about to enter the final season of his contract and the team was reportedly working on a buyout recently.
He has spent 13½ of his 21 NBA seasons with Minnesota.
The 15-time All-Star ranks 17th in NBA history with 26,071 career points, ninth in career rebounds with 14,662 and 17th in career blocked shots with 2,037.
A high school player who soared straight to the NBA in 1995, Garnett quickly became the face of the franchise.
Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and was part of that franchise's 2008 championship squad.
Garnett returned to Minnesota prior to the trading deadline in 2015 when he was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. He played in just five games prior to the end of the season.