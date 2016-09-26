The Tigers put together their most efficient offensive performance of the season while hanging within a possession of the second-ranked Panthers until late in the third quarter of their Metro East White matchup at Tiger Stadium. They held the lead twice in the first half against a Panther team that led by 28 points by halftime of last season's meeting.

“North expects to win and that's the next phase for us in our program. We are moving in the right direction,” Farmington coach Adam Fischer said. “We talked about being relentless all week and our seniors did a great job of leading us in practice and during the game. I felt like we gave relentless effort for four quarters.”

The Tigers piled up 414 yards of offense against a North defense that allowed 14 total points in its previous two games. Senior quarterback Kole Hinrichsen started the game by hooking up with Isaac Ferm for a 28-yard touchdown on the opening drive and finished 19 of 27 for 301 yards. He hooked up with Ferm again from 32 yards out to get the Tigers back within a touchdown at 28-21 in the third quarter and finished the night with an 86-yard scoring strike to James Seivert.

Seivert led six different FHS receivers who caught passes with five receptions for 102 yards. Ferm hauled in four for 75 and Xander Hall caught three passes for 72 yards and rushed for a team-high 93 yards. Hinrichsen added 44 yards on the ground.

“Our offense is progressing. We are figuring some things out and putting guys in position to make plays,” Fischer said. “The kids are doing a great job in practice and that is carrying over to the games.”

Lakeville North (4-0) answered the Tigers' opening touchdown with a 65-yard touchdown drive of its own, and then took the lead on quarterback Reed Smith's second touchdown pass after recovering a Tiger fumble.

The Tigers took the lead back on Hall's 16-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers pulled back ahead for good on running back Wade Sullivan's 32-yard touchdown pass with 3:57 left in the first half. Sullivan also caught five passes of his own and carried the ball 35 times for 161 yards.

Smith finished with four touchdown passes.

Darby Grengs led the Farmington defense with 15 ½ tackles. Tanner Sundt added 7 ½

The Tigers (1-3) are back at Tiger Stadium Friday for their homecoming game against Burnsville. The Blaze (3-1) suffered their only loss of the season against Lakeville North and are coming off a 31-21 win over Apple Valley.

“As long as the kids keep working and believing, we are going to finish this season strong,” Fischer said.