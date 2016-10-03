Football, Week 5: A familiar pattern

The Tigers made some big plays on the offensive end and showed clear signs of progress, but a handful of ill-timed mistakes left them facing a multiple-score deficit they couldn't quite climb out of. Eight penalties that totaled over 100 yards and three turnovers were once again too much to overcome in a 31-23 loss to Burnsville under the lights at a packed Tiger Stadium.

The Blaze won last year's head-to-head matchup, 42-6.

The first Tiger miscue was neither a penalty nor a turnover, but it still proved costly. After a 27-yard field goal and three straight three-and-outs by the defense, Farmington looked poised to get the ball back with a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter. Instead, the Tiger punt returner muffed the Blaze's third punt of the night and the visitors recovered the ball. Eight plays later, Jake Shepley made a leaping grab in the end zone on fourth and eight to put the Blaze in front, 7-3.

On the next play from scrimmage, the Blaze picked off a screen pass by quarterback Kole Hinrichsen at the Farmington 38. That shift in field position set up Burnsville's second touchdown, an 18-yard halfback pass with 2:18 left in the first half.

Farmington looked like it had a chance to dig into the Blaze lead before halftime thanks to a 53-yard kickoff return by Bryan Aguilar, but the offense stalled at the 31-yard line.

The Tigers put together their first touchdown drive of the game in the third quarter. Hinrichsen found James Seivert for a 42-yard completion to move the ball into Burnsville territory, and then hooked up with Xander Hall for 18 yards on a screen pass. On fourth and five from the 21, Hinrichsen found Isaac Ferm on a corner post route for six points.

Burnsville responded with a long drive of its own, but a clutch goal line stand by the FHS defense forced a 22-yard Blaze field goal that made the score 17-9 late in the third quarter.

The two biggest plays of the game came on the first two plays of the fourth. After stuffing three straight running plays, Farmington was ready to get the ball back with a chance to tie the game. Instead, the Tigers were called for roughing the punter, giving the ball back to Burnsville. On the next play, Burnsville's running back rolled out and lobbed an arching pass to Shepley, who out jumped the FHS defense for a 32-yard touchdown.

Trailing 24-9, the Tigers crept back within a possession twice in the final quarter. Hinrichsen capped off an 11-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, and later found Seivert for an eight-yard touchdown in the final seconds. In between, Burnsville finally gained some traction on the ground and used eight straight running plays to cover 80 yards and score another touchdown to go up 31-16.

Hinrichsen finished 14 of 26 through the air for 179 yards. He also ran for 20 of the Tigers' 56 yards on the ground.

Seivert and Ferm each caught five passes for 74 and 65 yards, respectively.

Brock Mogensen led the defense with four tackles and 15 assists. Darby Grengs also tackled four ball-carriers and assisted on nine other tackles.

The Blaze threw the ball just five times and all three of their completions went for touchdowns. They rushed the ball 43 times for a total of 210 yards.

The Tigers (1-4) have another tough test on the road Friday night at fourth-ranked Rosemount. The 5-0 Irish won last year's meeting 53-21 and haven't given up a touchdown or a field goal since Week 2.