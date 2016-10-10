Swim & dive: Tigers win another True Team title in 1AA

For the fourth time in seven years, the Farmington girls swimming and diving team will represent Section 1AA in the True Team state meet.

After placing second a season ago, the Tigers used 34 top-10 finishes to reclaim the True Team section championship 993-947 over runner-up Lakeville North Saturday in Hastings.

The Class 2A True Team state meet is Saturday night at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

“This championship was a total team effort. Our medley relays started the meet off with a bang and that momentum continued through the last relay,” Farmington coach Jennifer Marshall said. “As has been the case throughout the season, our depth carried us and we’re looking forward to competing with the state’s best on Saturday.”

That depth showed itself in all three relays. The Tigers opened the meet by placing its four 200 medley relay groups first, third, sixth and 10th out of 23 teams. The 200 freestyle relay was more of the same with the Tigers placing 2nd, 5th, 9th and 11th. They clinched the meet by bringing their four 400 freestyle relay teams in third, eighth, 10th and 11th.

There was plenty of depth on display in the individual events, as well. In the 200 freestyle relay Mari Dougherty placed second, Grace Roach followed in fourth and Catherine Gehrke placed fifth. Dougherty also led a 3-7-8 finish in the 100 freestyle. Chloe Gehrke spearheaded a 3-8-9 effort in the 100 butterfly.

Later in the meet in the 100 breaststroke, Katie Anderson placed fourth to lead four Farmington swimmers in the top 10. Anderson also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle, two spots ahead of teammate Anna Urbach.

Two Tiger swimmers scored individual victories. Catherine Gehrke bested the rest of the field in the 500 freestyle and Lexie Bray won the 100 backstroke.