The girls' portion of last Tuesday’s 28th annual Victoria Lions Invitational was pretty much a who’s who when it comes to individual state title contenders in Class 2A.

Nine of the top 10 runners in the latest state rankings competed in the 5,000-meter race at Chaska’s Par 30 golf course and Farmington’s Anna Fenske managed to stand out. The eighth-grader took the lead about halfway through the race and ended up winning with a season-best time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds. Third-ranked Morgan Richter settled for second place over six seconds behind Fenske. Three of her individually-ranked Edina teammates joined her in the top 10.

Fenske also bested state-ranked runners from Hopkins, Minnetonka, Shakopee and Chanhassen en route to her fourth individual title of the season. No. 1 Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn was the only state-ranked runner who wasn’t in the field at Chaska.

The Tigers placed ninth out of 22 teams with 297 points. Lauren Peterson, still ranked 13th in the state despite battling injuries in recent weeks, managed to finish 13th in 19:19. Farmington coach Heidi Revels hopes to have Peterson back at full strength in time for tomorrow’s South Suburban Conference meet and the upcoming Section 1AA Championships.

Anna Palodichuk placed third for the Tigers and 77th overall in 21:19. Seventh-grader Maleah Scott provided another counting run with a 99th-place 22:01 and Kendell Wallenta placed 107th in 22:22.

Abby Bollig (135th) and Ashley Steffes (139th) also ran for the Tigers.

The Farmington boys placed right in the middle of the pack in 12th out of 23 teams.

A pair of freshman once again led the charge. Noah Revels placed 24th in 17:18 and Carter Altmann clocked in at 17:54 to claim 59th.

Eighth-grader Brennen Peterson was right behind in 72nd with a time of 18:01.

Freshman Aaron Kruse placed 84th in 18:14 and Regan Sevenich rounded out the team’s top five with a 98th-place 18:27.

Cole Stansbury (104th) and Nolan Levack (121st) rounded out the varsity lineup.