Peterson, a sophomore, and Fenske, an eighth-grader, stuck together for the first half of the race Friday afternoon in Eagan before Fenske pulled away to capture her first career conference title. Peterson, last year’s champion, returned from injury to post a solid second-place time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds, while Fenske cut 35 seconds off her runner-up time from a season ago to win her fifth individual gold medal of the season in 18:25. The rest of the field, led by third-place Mallory Stach of Prior Lake, finished over 45 seconds back.

Fenske and Peterson led the Tigers to a fifth-place total of 155 points at the 10-team meet.

Anna Palodichuk placed third for the team and 44th overall in 21:07. Maleah Scott came in 54th in 21:55 in her first conference meet and Laura McGregor crossed the finish line 62nd in 22:12.

Mara Teiken (69th) and Kendell Wallenta (75th) also ran for the Tigers.

In the boys race, the Tigers placed eighth with 174 points. They finished just six points behind Burnsville and 17 behind sixth-place Shakopee.

Freshman Noah Revels earned all-conference honors for the first time with a 19th-place 17:18.

The team’s next four runners crossed the finish line in a 20-second span, starting with Carter Altmann’s 34th-place 17:44. Brennen Peterson followed in 17:51, Aaron Kruse finished in 17:56 and Nolan Levack turned in an 18:04.

Cole Stansbury provided a 48th-place 18:09 and Regan Sevenich placed 56th in 18:13.

The Tigers will chase state-meet bids next Thursday at the Section 1AA Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.