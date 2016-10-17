Football, Week 7: Another confidence booster

Having made it through that challenging slate, the Tigers looked eager to pounce when they returned to the Tiger Stadium turf to face off against winless Eagan. They surged to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and eventually moved their record back to 3-4 with a 38-12 rout of the Wildcats.

The three wins is the most the Tigers have won in a season since joining the South Suburban Conference in 2014.

“After playing competitively with other ranked teams we knew we possessed the capability to play with these guys. I think after that win (against Rosemount) it instilled a feeling no longer believing that we could be good, to ‘we are a good team’,” running back Alexander Hall said. “The guys knew Eagan wasn’t going to roll over for us. We practiced like crazy and came out knowing we wouldn’t be stopped.”

Hall started the scoring by recovering an Eagan fumble for a safety. Three plays later, he ran the ball across the goal line from 12 yards out to put the Tigers in front 8-0. Quarterback Kole Hinrichsen pushed the lead to double digits with a two-point conversion pass to James Seivert.

Hinrichsen finished 15 of 25 for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Darby Grengs for a five-yard score at the end of the first quarter, found Isaac Ferm for a 26-yard strike with 24 seconds left in the second and added a nine-yard touchdown toss to Seivert in the fourth.

Hinrichsen also scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a draw play from four yards out in the third quarter.

Ferm led six Tigers receivers with six catches for 109 yards. He leads the team with 10 touchdowns and has scored at least one in six of the team’s seven games.

Hall surpassed 100 rushing yards for the first time this season, gaining 111 on 18 carries.

Grengs led a defense that allowed a season-low 12 points by making 8 ½ tackles. Brock Mogensen added 5 ½ and Avery Fillipek made 4 ½. The Tigers have allowed 29 total points over the last two games after giving up an average of 33.3 points in their previous three.

The Tigers closed out the regular season Wednesday night on the road at Lakeville South. A win over the 1-6 Cougars would give the program its first .500 regular season since 2013.