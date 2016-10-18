The Irish finished 10th out of 12 teams at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center with 912 points, while the Tigers placed 12th with 786 points. Edina outscored Minnetonka 2,483 ½ to 2,410 for the team championship.

“The place is about where we expected. We don’t suit up or rest and with the best teams in the state we were very happy with our finish,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. “We went in with some nerves going up against a lot of good competition, but once we overcame that we ended up with a really good second half.”

Farmington coach Jennifer Marshall also enjoyed watching her team compete against the state’s best.

“The True Team state meet was a great experience as we were a part of some incredible swimming and diving,” she said.

The Irish came on strong with top-10 finishes in the final two relays. Taylor Barabash, Macy Klein, Julia Simms and Cassandra Hutchins combined for a season-best time in placing 10th in the 200 freestyle relay and Klein, Hutchins, Molly Urkiel and Anna Wenman closed out the meet with another season-best time to score ninth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Individually, Andrea Holtz led Rosemount with a seventh-place finish in the one-meter dive. Klein placed ninth in the 50 freestyle and 15th in the 100 freestyle.

Hutchins, Wenman and Urkiel turned in a pair of top-20 individual finishes, as well. Hutchins placed 12th in the 200 freestyle and 13th in the 500 freestyle. Wenman claimed 13th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 100 backstroke. Urkiel finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 19th in the 200 individual medley.

Wenman and Urkiel also teamed up with Amber O’Brien and Simms for 15th in the 200 medley relay.

Farmington’s highest finish was a 15th-place effort in the 200 freestyle relay. Katie Anderson, Catherine Gehrke, Anna Urbach and Mari Dougherty each swam legs.

Dougherty also turned in the Tigers’ top individual swim, placing 16th in the 200 freestyle. She also came in 21st in the 100 freestyle.

Grace Roach swam to 20th in the 500 freestyle and Paige Gerlach and Allison Ersfeld provided a 21-22 Tiger finish in the 1-meter dive.

Anderson and Urbach tied for 25th in the 50 freestyle and Gehrke matched that finish in the 100 backstroke.

The Tigers hosted Eagan Tuesday and close out their South Suburban Conference schedule with a dual meet at home Tuesday against Eastview. The Section 1AA championship follows two weeks later.

“With two conference dual meets remaining we’ve gotta step up and perform before heading into championship season,” Marshall said.

The Irish are still on track for another undefeated conference championship after knocking off fellow unbeaten Lakeville North 95-86 last week at the Rosemount Middle School pool. They close out their SSC slate Tuesday at Lakeville South before preparations begin for the Section 3AA Championships.

“North was a really good meet for us. Our times didn’t reflect it, but our racing did,” Kemna said. “Our energy level was up and we rode it all the way to the end.”