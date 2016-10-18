Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys soccer: Tigers one win away from first-ever state tournament trip

    By Matt Steichen Today at 10:25 a.m.

    The Farmington boys soccer team came out on top in a pair of overtime thrillers in its first two Section 1AA tournament games to advance to Tuesday’s finals.

    The second-seeded Tigers (11-7) hosted fourth-seeded Owatonna with a chance to punch the program’s first-ever ticket to the state tournament. For updates from this game visit farmingtonindependent.com.

    The Tigers battled with third-seeded Lakeville South for 97 minutes in last Thursday's semifinals before Spencer Koch delivered the game-winning goal in the second overtime period. It was Koch’s team-leading 13th goal of the season.

    Goalkeeper Zach Berg kept the Cougars out of the net for the duration, stopping 16 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Two days earlier, Berg made 12 saves over the course of regulation and two overtime periods as the Tigers played to a shoot-out with seventh-seeded Rochester John Marshall.

    Berg saved one penalty kick and all five Tiger kickers made their kicks to earn the 1-0 victory.

    Owatonna brought a five-game winning streak and an overall record of 10-7-1 into Tuesday’s Section 1AA finals. The Huskies qualified for state in 2013 when they defeated the Tigers in the 1AA finals in Owatonna.

    Explore related topics:sports
    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@farmingtonindependent.com
    (651) 460-6606
    Advertisement
    randomness