The second-seeded Tigers (11-7) hosted fourth-seeded Owatonna with a chance to punch the program’s first-ever ticket to the state tournament. For updates from this game visit farmingtonindependent.com.

The Tigers battled with third-seeded Lakeville South for 97 minutes in last Thursday's semifinals before Spencer Koch delivered the game-winning goal in the second overtime period. It was Koch’s team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Zach Berg kept the Cougars out of the net for the duration, stopping 16 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. Two days earlier, Berg made 12 saves over the course of regulation and two overtime periods as the Tigers played to a shoot-out with seventh-seeded Rochester John Marshall.

Berg saved one penalty kick and all five Tiger kickers made their kicks to earn the 1-0 victory.

Owatonna brought a five-game winning streak and an overall record of 10-7-1 into Tuesday’s Section 1AA finals. The Huskies qualified for state in 2013 when they defeated the Tigers in the 1AA finals in Owatonna.