This year’s Tigers earned one of the four No. 5 seeds in Class 6A and open the 32-team tournament on the road Friday night at fourth-seeded Hopkins. The Royals finished the regular season with a record of 3-5, but three of those five losses came against No. 7 Maple Grove, No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 10 Minnetonka.

Farmington’s signature victory came three weeks ago on the road against fifth-ranked Rosemount. The Tigers have since kept the momentum going with lopsided wins over Eagan and South.

Four different players carried the ball into the end zone against the Cougars. Brock Mogensen got things started by hauling in a 23-yard touchdown pass, his first of the season, and later recovered a fumble caused by a big hit by Darby Grengs and returned the ball 47 yards for a score.

Xander Hall put the Tigers in front 14-0 with a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Hall finished with 94 yards on 12 carries and Grengs added 84 yards on 10 totes.

Quarterback Kole Hinrichsen and Brandon Deck each added short rushing touchdowns in the second half. Deck’s was set up by Drew Johnson’s long interception return.

Adam Weed also intercepted a pass, made all five of his extra point tries and nailed a 23-yard field goal in the final quarter.