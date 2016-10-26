Swim & dive: Tigers edged by Eagan, 95-91

The Tigers won that final race, the 400 freestyle relay, thanks to the foursome of Grace Roach, Lexie Bray, Catherine Gehrke and Mari Dougherty, but the Wildcats got just enough points from their second-place swim to secure a 95-91 victory.

The Tigers also claimed gold in the 100 backstroke, where Bray and Gehrke finished 1-2, and the 200 freestyle where Dougherty, Gehrke and Roach landed the top three finishes.

Farmington placed second in both other relays and in five other individual events. The Tigers racked up points with 2-3 showings in the 100 breaststroke (Katie Anderson and Rory Kent), 100 butterfly (Bray and Chloe Gehrke) and 50 freestyle (Anderson and Anna Urbach).

Dougherty added a second-place swim in the 100 freestyle and Roach was runner-up in the 500 freestyle.

The Tigers closed out the regular season with another conference dual meet Tuesday against Eastview. They’re now training in preparation for the Section 1AA Championships Nov. 10 and 12 at the Rochester Rec Center. The Class 2A state tournament begins the following week at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.