Class 6A football playoffs: Tigers tripped up at Hopkins

The Tigers lost a fumble at the Hopkins 11-yard line and turned the ball over on downs at the eight in the first half, and didn’t have an answer for the Royals’ two touchdown drives in the final 14 minutes of Friday night’s 21-14 season-ending loss in Hopkins.

The Farmington offense failed to reach 100 yards passing for just the second time this season and managed less than half of its regular season average of 30 points per game.

“Hopkins did a good job with their perimeter defense. They played a lot of man coverage and were able to use the rest of their defenders to load the box,” Farmington coach Adam Fischer said.

Despite the early turnovers, the Tigers held the lead late into the third quarter. Quarterback Kole Hinrichsen ran the ball in for a three-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7 with 33 seconds left in the first half, and then capped the opening drive of the second half with a 20-yard touchdown scamper.

Hinrichsen completed just 8 of 21 passes for 93 yards, but rushed for a season-high 101 yards on 24 carries. He operated without leading receiver Isaac Ferm, who left with in injury, but completed five passes for 35 yards to Mitch Fox, who returned to the field after missing most of the season due to injury.

Top running back Xander Hall was held to 39 yards on 11 carries.

On the other side of the ball, Darby Grengs led the Tigers with 5 ½ tackles. Avery Filipek and Brock Mogensen each added five tackles and Bryan Agular supplied two quarterback sacks. Adam Weed intercepted a pass at the end of the first half.

Hopkins (4-5) tied the game with a touchdown late in the third quarter and then took the lead with another touchdown with 5:36 remaining. The Tigers drove the ball all the way back to the Hopkins 22 before turning it over on downs.

The loss left the Tigers with a final record of 4-5. It was another step in the right direction after going 2-7 in coach Fischer’s first season at the helm and 0-9 the season before that.

“Overall, I am very proud of this team and all that they were able to accomplish this season. At the end of the day, there is only going to be one team that is happy about where/when their season ends,” Fischer said. “We came up short against Hopkins, but that shouldn’t overshadow all that we were able to accomplish this year.”

Fischer was especially pleased with the effort his seniors put into the season.

“This year’s senior group is definitely one that will be remembered. We took another big step in the right direction. Our goal is to turn Farmington football into one of the best programs in the state. We moved closer to doing that this season,” Fischer said. “These seniors and this team have a lot to be proud of. They gave the school and the community a team they could be proud of. As long as the younger athletes continue to work hard and buy in, the future of Farmington football is very bright.”