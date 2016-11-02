Friday’s 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 thriller in Northfield also gave the Tigers 20 wins for the first time since they reached the milestone three years in a row from 2007 to 2009. No. 21 will have to come in upset fashion tonight on the road at No. 1-seeded Lakeville South.

“Three things have contributed to our success so far: our defense, taking (first-round opponent) Austin and Northfield out of what they do well and playing with a lot of heart,” Farmington coach Mike Woody said.

That heart helped the Tigers overcome deficits in two of the sets they went on to win. They trailed 15-11 in Game 3 and 10-7 in Game 5. Back-to-back kills by Emma Fahning and Amber Ripley finished off the Raiders in the third set and Kenzie Hesse slammed four of her game-high 28 kills down the stretch to close out Game 5.

Hesse also contributed 20 digs despite battling an illness, while Fahning notched 13 kills and a season-high 34 digs playing on a sore, injured ankle.

“Neither of them were anywhere near 100 percent,” Woody said.

Ripley added 10 kills and Gina Baertsch sent down eight. Maddie Muelken provided three ace serves.

In the back row, Brenna Hesse totaled 28 digs and Ripley added 14.

The Tigers opened 1AAA tournament play with a 25-16, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of 12th-seeded Austin two days earlier on their home floor. Fourteen different players saw court time in the rout.

Kenzie Hesse drilled 12 kills and six ace serves. Muelken added five of Farmington’s 16 total aces.