State cross country: Teammates at the top

But like at most of their other races this fall, they never got the chance. The Farmington duo began pulling away from the rest of the 175-runner Class 2A field by the quarter-mile mark and pushed each other over the first two miles of the 5,000-meter race at St. Olaf College on their way to a 1-2 finish. Fenske, an eighth-grader who placed ninth in Northfield in her debut last season, was all smiles as she crossed the finish line in a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds to become Farmington’s first state cross country champion.

Peterson came in 36 seconds later, a little bit more affected by the unseasonably-warm 70 degree temperatures, but still nine seconds ahead of third-place finisher Anastasia Korzeno of Chanhassen with a time of 18:17.

“I was not nervous at all today... I was expecting a lot of myself, but I wasn’t expecting it to be easy,” said Fenske, shortly after winning her seventh race of the season. “Lauren and I were just going to stay by the other girls and work our way up, but I guess that didn’t really happen. We just ran our own race.”

Fenske and Peterson led by 13 seconds by the time they reached the first mile marker in 5:23. By the time Fenske finished two miles in 11:10, seven seconds ahead of Peterson, the rest of the pack had fallen 36 seconds off the pace.

“We just tried to stay together, work together. It worked our pretty well,” said Peterson, who has qualified for state cross cross country four years in a row and earned all-state honors the last three years. “We’re friends, so it’s cool that we get to share this moment together.”

The runners have been sharing successes since Fenske joined Peterson on the cross country team last fall as a seventh grader. Both landed in the top 10 last November in Northfield, and after a winter of training together, both set new school records and placed in the distance races at the state track meet this spring.

“It’s been really good. I don’t think I could do anything without her. It’s been fun training with her,” Fenske said.

All that training and working together put Fenske and Peterson in position to place 1-2, a goal they talked about before the state meet. Fenske staked claim to the top spot over the final mile-plus, pulling away by another 30 seconds.

“I just say in my head, ‘State title, state title, I want to win the state title,’” Fenske said. “I’m super happy.”