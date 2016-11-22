Girls hockey: Tigers tackle tough first week

The Tigers got on the board first against South on Kenna Cavanaugh's goal just over a minute into the game. Bailey Kelley and Jenna Gerold provided the assists. The Cougars tied the game with a short-handed goal late in the period and then scored twice in the second.

Abby Bollig played all 51 minutes in goal and stopped 25 South shots.

Bollig was even better on Friday, saving 24 of 25 Eagan shots. The Wildcats scored twice on the power play, including the go-ahead goal in the first minute of the third period, and then tapped in an empty-netter in the final minute. All three goals went to University of Minnesota Duluth recruit Taylor Anderson.

Cassie Knutson scored a power-play goal of her own for the Tigers at the 11:14 mark of the second period. Marissa Agerter and Emily Rubins assisted.

The Tigers out-shot Eagan, 38-32.

The Tigers resumed an early five-game homestand with another conference game against Prior Lake Tuesday night. They host Hopkins Saturday night at 7 o'clock.