Boys hockey preview: Goren getting to know Tigers

His Tigers have quite a bit of experience to rely upon with 14 varsity players back from last year's team that went 19-10-1, including three wins over defending state champion Lakeville North, and reached the state tournament for the first time in 16 years. What they don't have are their top six point scorers, who were all lost to graduation.

"We don't have any superstars, but we have a lot of guys who work hard. I like what our group looks like," said Goren, who is coaching high school hockey for the first time after a 13-year professional playing career that concluded in 2013. "We've got some big boys who move pretty well and are willing to work hard and go into the hard areas. We need to work on positioning, our structure and tightening up our defensive zone coverage. That's on the docket for practice this week, getting that system in front of them. They just have to get good at it and then master it."

Goren already likes what he's seen from a few of his returning defensive players. Ethan Gauer, Tanner Sundt and Landon Lancaster all provide experience and leadership to the group.

"They bring a lot to the table and are going to play a lot of minutes. I really like our defensive core," Goren said. "They move the puck quickly and they're a smart group. It's going to be fun to watch who steps up and leads the group. A couple guys are definitely already stepping to the forefront as impact players already."

Goren knows he has an impact player to count on between the pipes. Gavin Enright is back after a sophomore season where he posted a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He was even better in the Section 1AA playoffs, allowing five goals in three games.

"Everybody needs one. They're the backbone of any hockey club. Fortunately we have Gavin," Goren said. "In Saturday's scrimmage we won I believe 2-0 or 2-1 we made mistakes and he was there to stop the puck. That's the expectation for him. I'm happy with what he's done to be prepared for the season."

Kenneth Lacroix is also back to serve as Enright's back-up after appearing in seven games last season.

The Tigers' outlook up front isn't as clear. Darby Grengs scored 17 points last season and leads a forward unit that also includes Nick Shearer, Tye Berger, Isaac Ferm, Chase Johnson, Matt Stansbury, Jordan Martinsen, James Seivert and Alex Trippel.

"We don't have the star power they had last year, but from our first to our 12th forward, I like what the group looks like. We're going to have to score by committee," Goren said. "Darby has been setting the tone every day at practice. I don't think he has it in him to have a bad day. He's been an incredible leader. I'm glad he's on our team."

The Tigers open the season Saturday afternoon against Rochester Mayo at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The puck drops at 3 p.m.