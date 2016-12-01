"The key for the season is to improve our offensive productivity," Carpentier said. "We would like to score 60-plus points each game (which is) one of our team goals and to have our bench players step in and contribute positively. We could have different players step up each night, which has made for some competitive practices. It being the second year with our coaching staff, I think the the players have been more comfortable, know our expectations and have a quicker learning curve."

Cracking the top half of the conference won't be easy. Eastview, Lakeville North and Apple Valley are among the early favorites, Carpentier said.

"It will be competitive each night," she said. "All of the South Suburban teams are good."

In the section, expect Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Mayo and Owatonna to be among the top teams.

"If we are playing well in March, I would put Farmington in that top tier as well," Carpentier said

Captains

Captains for the Tigers are a pair of seniors — Kamryn Corraro and Ashley Steffes.

"Both players have been outstanding leaders on and off the court," Carpentier said.

Corraro will be on varsity for the third year this winter.

"Kamryn has played and contributed the past three years," Carpentier said. "She has an all-in mentality, and really values the importance of team chemistry. As a varsity forward, we are looking for her to consistently rebound, be vocal and make short shots. She runs the floor well."

"Ashley expects a lot of herself and teammates," Carpentier said. "She is a quick guard and always plays hard. As a varsity player she brings a lot of energy to our team especially on the defensive end. She has improved offensively, which shows her strong commitment to the team."

Key returning players

Farmington returns a number of key returning players from last year.

They include juniors Sydney Blandin, Ellie Clayton, Sam Weibold, Tarah DeCroock, Lexi Laube and Christine Steffes, sophomore Kaitlin Winston and freshmen Molly Mogensen and Morgan Ebel.