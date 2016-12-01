Girls hockey: Tigers get in the win column vs. Hopkins

“We played well defensively again,” coach Jon Holmes said. “We had some usual suspects from last year get on the board offensively and that was good to see. Obviously, we didn’t light the lamp over and over, but we did play a solid game in both ends of the rink.” Hopkins opened the scoring at 1:20 of the second period. FHS countered seven minutes later on an unassisted goal from Bailey Kelley. “Bailey had a phenomenal blocked shot and out-raced the defenders for a nice goal,” Holmes said.

At 9:54 of the second period, Ellie Moser scored the game-winner, while shorthanded. “Ellie had a similar type play on the penalty kill where she caused some confusion amongst the defenders and was able to break free and give us a big lift shorthanded,” Holmes said.

Abby Bollig played in goal for Farmington, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Farmington finished with 31 shots on goal. A win over a big non-conference team like Hopkins was a nice lift for the Tigers. “Hopkins has a traditionally good team and still is a very good team,” Holmes said. “They come from a stout Lake Conference and are usually in the conversation for being a top-rated team. In all four games so far, we have put ourselves in a position to win each game going into the final period and final minutes. Against Hopkins we proved that we can defend that one-goal lead as well.”

Farmington had 35 shots on goal against Prior Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, but none of them found the net. Holmes said that had more to do with where those shots were going than the opposition’s goalie.

“The word on this game was ‘logo snipe,’” he said. “We had many opportunities in the offensive zone to put the puck away but we kept putting the puck right into the goalie’s center mass.”

The FHS defense played great, allowing one goal at 3:16 of the first period. The final goal was an empty-netter. The lack of offense surprised Holmes, but he’s confident things will turn around soon.

“With having so many of our goal scorers back this year with the likes of Moser, Marissa Agerter and Bailey Kelley, I didn’t think we would only have four goals after four games,” he said. “Last year we averaged 4.20 goals per game. But each year brings a new dynamic and we are finding our rhythm and hopefully we will get back into full stride soon.”