Boys hockey: Tigers start the season with 7-1 win over Mayo

"The guys played really well," head coach Lee Goren said. "We played a pretty smart hockey game."

FHS took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, then scored three goals in the second period and three in the third to pull away. The lone Mayo tally came in the third period.

"We played extremely well in the first period," Goren said. "We came out and set the tone. We were physical, and we put Rochester back on their heels. We continued to come at them in waves."

Five different Farmington players scored goals in the game, and seven players had assists.

Chase Johnson and Tanner Sundt each had two goals and one assist for three points.

"I was extremely happy with both those guys and the way they played," Goren said.

Goren said that "from top to bottom, everybody was pretty solid" in the win.

In addition to Johnson and Sundt, the play of Ethan Gauer was especially good.

The team's centers — Darby Grengs, Alex Trippel and Jordan Martinsen — all had strong games, too.

"They really pulled their weight," Goren said. "They were effective and made it hard for Rochester to create anything."

Scoring goals for Farmington were Sundt (two), Johnson (two), Grengs, James Seivert and Drew Cumiskey. Earning assists were Mason Enright, Cade Bowe, Sundt, Johnson, Landon Lancaster, Grengs and Jordan Martinsen.

Defensively, FHS wasn't tested much. Goalie Gavin Enright made 10 saves on 11 shots to earn the win.

This week

Farmington has a busy week ahead with three road games.

The Tigers played at Edina on Tuesday. They travel to Rochester John Marshall for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday and then go to Eden Prairie on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.

"We'll make the best of it," Goren said. "We'll just put our best foot forward in all three games. We'll compete and play hard and the rest will take care of itself."

FHS actually has five straight road games before returning home to face Owatonna at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.

For the most part, this year's FHS schedule features some top-level competition, including Edina and Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie is ranked No. 1 in the state's preseason polls. Edina is No. 6. St. Thomas, which Farmington faces in January, is ranked No. 8. That challenging schedule is just fine with Goren and the Tigers.

"As a group, we want to play teams like Edina every night," he said. "We want it to be difficult. We want to be able to beat good hockey teams and hang in there. It's a huge test to see where we are."