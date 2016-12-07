Boys hockey: Tigers show progress in loss to Eden Prairie

"The best game we played this year so far was the Eden Prairie game. I thought we were pretty awful against John Marshall," Goren said. "A win's a win, but we're looking at putting together a process so we can compete with the Eden Prairie's and Edina's in January and February. We've got to continue to work on our structure. Against John Marshall we had 18 individual hockey players doing individual things."

The structure Goren was looking for began to take a bit of shape against Eden Prairie after a good practice on Friday. The Tigers held the lead for about 30 seconds thanks to a goal by Chase Johnson (assist to Luke Westfield), but the fifth-ranked Eagles responded with three goals of their own over the next nine minutes.

After surrendering two more goals in the first five minutes of the second, the Tigers played the Eagles to a 0-0 deadlock over the final 29 minutes.

"We were out-shot and out-played, but they've got some pretty good hockey players, with one of them probably being the best in the state. We played a much better all-around hockey game," Goren said. "We made some progress and want to continue on that road, developing as a team and not as individuals."

Eden Prairie finished with a 52-13 shot advantage. Tiger goaltender Gavin Enright piled up 47 saves.

Life was easier for Enright against John Marshall. He faced just 18 shots and saved 16 of them to preserve the Tigers' second win of the season at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Darby Grengs opened the scoring at the 3:59 mark of the first, finding the net with assists from Westfield and Johnson. Less than three minutes later, Grengs assisted on a goal by Westfield.

Landon Lancaster and Ethan Gauer each followed with unassisted goals in the second period. Gauer's first career varsity goal set off a big celebration among his dedicated throng of supporters in the Tiger student section.

Gauer did it again in the third, scoring on a pass from Zach Willis. Alex Trippel added a goal, as well, with assists from Drew Cumiskey and Tanner Sundt.

The Tigers take a 2-2 record into Thursday's conference road game at Shakopee. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Shakopee Ice Arena.