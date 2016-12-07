Tigers start 2-0 for the first time since 2010

"Our girls did a great job of settling down and gaining composure, and started to play well towards the end of the first half," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "We had some girls in foul trouble, and neither team could get into a rhythm offensively."

Ellie Clayton led the Tigers with 12 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and four steals. Sydney Blandin was right behind with 11 points and five rebounds, and Kaitlin Winston added 10 points and a team-high seven boards.

The offense found its groove in the second half last Tuesday, outscoring St. Louis Park 38-10. Molly Mogensen approached a triple-double with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Blandin and Morgan Ebel each dropped in 12 points, and Clayton supplied nine points and eight steals.

"Defensively we have been strong, and on offense we have had different kids step up and make plays. The effort has been great in the first few weeks of the season," Carpentier said. "We have to continue on improving each day and working for good shots."

The Tigers are back on their home court Friday night against Henry Sibley.