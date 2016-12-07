Girls hockey: Offense breaks out against Hastings

Two of those goals came from Jenna Gerold and Ellie Moser in the first period as the Tigers mounted a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal.

"We played a very solid first period. We played very solidly in all three zones," Farmington coach Jon Holmes said. "It was nice to see the scoreboard continue to light up."

Moser started the third period by scoring her second goal on a pass from Emily Rubins and then finished off her hat trick with another assist from Rubins in the closing seconds. Hastings closed to within 4-3 before Savanna Tucker knocked in an empty-netter at the 16:22 mark.

Lexie Budensiek put the Tigers in front 3-1 with a goal late in the second period. Brenna Furhman provided the assist. Moser and Megan Bernu each finished the game with one assist and Rubins tallied three.

"We saw scoring from all three lines, which is great," Holmes said.

FHS goaltender Abby Bollig stopped 14 of 17 Hastings shots to pick up the win.

Bollig held Eastview scoreless for over 54 minute last Tuesday before the Lightning were able to notch the only goal of their 1-0 overtime victory at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Bollig finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.

"Bollig has played phenomenal. She has kept us in every single game this year and is doing everything she can to give us an opportunity to win. We can't ask for any more out of her right now. It is very equatable to having a Cy Young pitcher that throws a solid game every outing but just doesn't have the bat's to back it right now," Holmes said. "The positive is that we are getting solid contact, to stick with the analogy, we just aren't hitting the gaps yet."

The Tigers were held scoreless while posting a 28-23 shot advantage and finished 0 for 6 on the power play.

"Another game where we just couldn't find the twine. We had plenty of opportunities, many point blank, but we were just not able to finish," Holmes said. "We have already been working on creating and working with time and space on the ice which has been evident in our play and so that has directly transferred to more opportunities, just not goals."

The Tigers (2-4) are back on the ice Saturday afternoon at Lakeville North.