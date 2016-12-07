Gymnastics: Injuries put a damper on opening meet

The Tigers traveled to the eight-team Becker Invitational and settled for a sixth-place total of 127.45 points. In the process, gymnasts Amanda Davenport and Abby Schwartz went down with injuries that Lund said could keep them out awhile.

"It was a super emotionally-rough day with some major injuries. It's always scary when that stuff happens," Lund said. "I am just so grateful that it wasn't worse than it was and that everyone is 'OK' given the circumstances. They will heal with time, but it was a big hit to our lineup."

After Davenport and Schwartz went down, several gymnasts stepped in to fill the void. No Tigers placed in the top five, but top scores were provided by Sam Kramer in the vault (8.65), Lauren Lee in the uneven bars (7.9), Schwartz in the balance beam (8.1) and Bailey McCuddin in the floor exercise (8.8).

"Seeing us continue to fill the lineup with solid routines amidst the chaos of two of our best gymnasts being injured was super encouraging. I think it really shows the depth of our team, but more importantly the value of teamwork and support," Lund said. "Everyone stepped up and my coaches were incredible. The day could have been a complete disaster, but went smoothly despite the circumstances."

The Tigers begin their South Suburban Conference schedule Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a meet at Eastview. Their first home meet is against Lakeville North Jan. 10 at the Instructional Services Center.