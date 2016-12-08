The trio was part of a 2016 senior class that led the Tigers to back-to-back state team berths the last two seasons. The program started what felt a bit like a new era with a quadrangular at Eastview Friday night and head coach Chad Olson was pleased with what he saw during the Tigers' 2-1 effort.

"I could not be prouder of how our team competed this weekend. We graduated a lot of seniors and were not sure how our wrestlers with little or no varsity or for that matter wrestling experience would respond to their first action," Olson said. "The wrestlers competing on the varsity for the first time battled every match and our new wrestlers showed off their athleticism and potential."

The Tigers opened with a 43-27 loss to South Suburban Conference rival Eastview but came back and defeated Alexandria 42-30 and St. Paul Central 61-0. Returning wrestlers Luke Peterson, ranked fourth in the state at 106 pounds, and Trayton Anderson, ranked second at 113, both started their seasons by going 3-0 with three pins. Skyler Raymond and Eric Heusbourg also finished 3-0.

Nate Engel, Gavin Anderson and Austin Hamel all won their first career varsity matches.

The Tigers competed again the next day at the 12-team Winona Invite and placed third with 140 ¼ points. Kasson-Mantorville (332 ¼) and Apple Valley (283 ½) occupied the top two positions in the final standings.

Heusbourg continued his winning ways, once again going 3-0 and needing just 43 seconds of wrestling to capture the Tigers' lone individual title at 195 pounds. He pinned his finals opponent in 23 seconds after picking up a 20-second fall in the first round and an injury default in the semifinals.

Anderson placed second at 120 pounds, defeating a ranked opponent in the semifinals before losing to another ranked opponent in the finals. Peterson and Raymond each placed third and Avery Filipek and Luke Kriesel came in fourth in their respective weight classes.

The Tigers sent another group of wrestlers to Saturday's Edina Invite. Parker Venz placed second for the team's top finish. Riley Price, Chase Vought and Nick Hawkins all placed third.

Hunter Frost, Dylan Gately, Will Buffington, Sam Castillo and Nate Roschen placed first in the Edina JV tournament.

"The boys all fought hard throughout the day and learned important lessons to take with them to their next matches," Olson said. "Our beginner wrestlers have learned a lot in these past few weeks. We can see progress being made, and love the effort and attitude they are bringing to the mat."

The Tigers have a full week of practice leading up to Saturday's Ron Edwards Duals at Prior Lake. Matches start at 9 a.m.