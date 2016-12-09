Boys basketball: Tigers toast Mayo in home opener

Neither of Rochester’s other two Big 9 Conference schools have been able to do so. Wilson lit up Rochester Century for 34 points in Farmington’s opening-night victory two weeks ago in Rochester and he notched 31 more in the Tigers’ 70-46 rout of Mayo Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. It was the first game of the season for the Spartans.

Wilson knocked down 14 of 24 shots from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, and also hauled in nine of the team’s 49 rebounds. Miles Mendes (13 points, eight rebounds) and Brock Mogensen (seven rebounds) helped the Tigers to a sizeable advantage on the glass.

Caden Freetly added six points and five rebounds and Kole Hinrichsen returned to the lineup and did a little bit of everything, scoring five points, grabbing five rebounds and swiping five steals.

On the defensive end, Farmington held Mayo to 30 percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers.

The Tigers (2-0) are back on the court Friday when they travel to Fridley. They begin South Suburban Conference play Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a home game against Shakopee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Gym.