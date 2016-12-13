Swim & dive: Tigers swim to second at Prior Lake

Led by 10 top-three finishes, the Tigers placed second out of seven teams with 409 ½ points at the Prior Lake Invitational. Shakopee won the team title with 514 points and Prior Lake, Burnsville and Apple Valley rounded out the top five.

“It was nice to see the varsity boys stepping up. This is probably the biggest turnover of swimmers Farmington has in a while, so seeing some boys growing into the sport and developing into real competitors is great,” Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. “I hope Saturday’s meet is foreshadowing how we will do the rest of the season. I know all the teams are working very hard and pushing their guys like we are.”

Ben Gunderson continued his strong start to the season, contributing to four top-three finishes for the Tigers. He captured the team’s lone first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, placed second in the 50 freestyle and contributed legs to the second-place 200 freestyle relay and third-place 400 freestyle relay.

Another standout returner, Austin Kueck, swam legs of the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay. He also scored second in the 200 individual medley. Tanner Hubbard followed up his 200 medley relay leg by placing third in the 500 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke.

Seth Krause led off the 200 medley relay and came back to place sixth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 1-meter dive.

Eric Heddinger joined Gunderson in the runner-up 200 free relay and also turned in a third-place swim in the 100 freestyle and a fourth-place effort in the 100 backstroke.

Ben Walz led off the 200 free relay, placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke and joined Riley Kennedy for a 6-7 showing in the 100 butterfly.

Ian Alexander and Ben Moorlach added a 6-7 showing of their own in the 200 freestyle and Evan Thorn came in sixth in the 500 freestyle.

The Tigers opened the season with a 93-88 loss Friday night against Eagan. First-place finishes went to Gunderson in the 100 backstroke, Kueck in the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Kueck, Gunderson, Heddinger and Alexander.

“Eagan has been a powerhouse in our conference the last couple of years. Last year they lost a lot of seniors and some of their power, but they still have some very strong swimmers,” Hamen said. “We had a lot of close races, but they earned the points.”

The Tigers host their first meet of the year Friday against Shakopee at Dodge Middle School. Events begin at 6 p.m.